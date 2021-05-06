The NFL will be re-introducing the regular-season COVID-19 protocols later this month as the league continues to incentivize vaccinations.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports Wednesday night the NFL will be moving back to the regular-season COVID-19 protocols by May 17, according to a memo sent to all 32 teams.

Other parts of the regular season COVID protocols that start May 17 (or May 14 for clubs with rookie minicamps that weekend): – Max 15 players in one weight room

– No club-organized social gatherings

– No in-person player media interviews

– Max 5 tryouts/visits per week — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 6, 2021

Per the NFL’s official COVID-19 protocols, Tier 1 includes players and any sort of individual that has direct access to the players (coaches, trainers, etc.) while Tier 2 encompasses those who are at least close to the players (general managers, football operations personnel, etc.). Tier 3, on the other hand, includes those who do not need to be near the players.

May 17 commences Phase 2 of the NFL offseason program, which is when on-field work is scheduled to begin.

While the NFL isn’t mandating the COVID-19 vaccine, the league is still incentivizing it. Pelissero additionally reports Wednesday the league is suggesting teams offer vaccines to the rookies that will be attending this offseason’s minicamps.

The league also believes teams should encourage their players to receive the vaccine.

Those who don’t fully receive the vaccine will need to undergo COVID-19 testing each day while those who have been fully vaccinated will just need to test for the coronavirus on a weekly basis.

Players and staff who aren't fully vaccinated will be required to COVID test every day, and cannot do group activity while awaiting results. Players and staff who are fully vaccinated will only be required to test once a week, with no such restrictions. Continuing to incentivize. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 6, 2021

The NFL is currently experiencing Phase 1 of the offseason program and will be until May 14. Following the week-long second phase, Phase 3 will be four weeks of practice (May 24-June 18) and encompass teams’ mandatory minicamps.

Players from a number of organizations have already exercised their CBA rights to opt-out of any voluntary in-person workouts this offseason amid the lingering pandemic.