The New York Mets look to rally behind Marcus Stroman in St. Louis.
How about the last couple days for the Mets? They fired their hitting coaches on Monday night and then Jacob deGrom was scratched on Tuesday because of a lat issue. Could things be worse? (We probably shouldn’t ask that…)
Marcus Stroman will take the hill for the Mets on Wednesday evening, looking to continue his strong start to the 2021 season. His sub-2.00 ERA has been impressive. Now if the offense would help him in the win category (sound familiar?).
Game One Info
New York Mets (11-12) @ St. Louis Cardinals (17-12)
Wednesday, May 5, 2021 – 5:15 PM EDT
TV: SNY
Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7
Pitching Matchup
Mets: Marcus Stroman (3-2, 1.86 ERA)
vs.
Cardinals: Kwang Hyun Kim (1-0, 3.29 ERA)
Odds
Spread: Mets -1.5; Cardinals +1.5
Over/Under: 5.5
Moneyline: Mets -112; Cardinals -105
Mets Lineup
TBD
Cardinals Lineup
TBD
Game Two
The Mets haven’t named a starter yet for the second game of the doubleheader, but Jordan Yamamoto was recalled on Tuesday night in the wake of the deGrom injury.
Game Two Info
New York Mets (11-12) @ St. Louis Cardinals (17-12)
Wednesday, May 5, 2021 – Following Game One
TV: SNY
Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7
Pitching Matchup
Mets: TBD
vs.
Cardinals: Johan Oviedo (0-0, 2.79 ERA)
Odds
Over/Under: TBD
Mets TBD
Mets Lineup
TBD
Cardinals Lineup
TBD
