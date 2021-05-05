Who’s ready for a potentially packed house for the Yankees and Mets?

On Wednesday morning, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the Yankees and Mets could operate at full capacity starting May 19 — but under one significant condition.

More news for baseball fans: Starting May 19, full capacity seating at Yankee Stadium & Citi Field will be available for fully vaccinated people. For unvaccinated the capacity will be 33% to comply with CDC social distancing rules. Masks will be required for all fans. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) May 5, 2021

The teams started the 2021 regular season at 20 percent capacity.

The Yankees tweeted the following statement in response to the announcement:

Statement from the New York Yankees: pic.twitter.com/LWwAGMWIFE — New York Yankees (@Yankees) May 5, 2021

Cuomo also announced that both of New York’s major league clubs would be offering vaccinations at the stadium. Fans arriving to be vaccinated prior to any game will get a Johnson & Johnson shot and a free ticket for that game.

The @Mets, the @Yankees & @HealthNYGov are teaming up so that when you go to a game you can can get a vaccine right at the stadium. When you do, you'll get a free ticket. So if you love baseball (& protecting your community) — go to a game, get vaccinated & get a free ticket! — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) May 5, 2021

For their part, both clubs spoke about the vaccination rates of their players and employees. Sandy Alderson told the media Tuesday that 77 percent of Mets players have been vaccinated, while Randy Levine said almost all Yankees players have been vaccinated.

Broadway shows will be ready to open September 14 at 100 percent capacity, according to Cuomo. Tickets for shows will go on sale beginning May 6.