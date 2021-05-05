Yankee Stadium
(Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Who’s ready for a potentially packed house for the Yankees and Mets?

Tab Bamford

On Wednesday morning, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the Yankees and Mets could operate at full capacity starting May 19 — but under one significant condition.

The teams started the 2021 regular season at 20 percent capacity.

The Yankees tweeted the following statement in response to the announcement:

Cuomo also announced that both of New York’s major league clubs would be offering vaccinations at the stadium. Fans arriving to be vaccinated prior to any game will get a Johnson & Johnson shot and a free ticket for that game.

For their part, both clubs spoke about the vaccination rates of their players and employees. Sandy Alderson told the media Tuesday that 77 percent of Mets players have been vaccinated, while Randy Levine said almost all Yankees players have been vaccinated.

Broadway shows will be ready to open September 14 at 100 percent capacity, according to Cuomo. Tickets for shows will go on sale beginning May 6.

