New York Yankees top prospect Jasson Dominguez
AP Photo

Minor League Baseball begins its 2021 season today! 

Tab Bamford

After a year away because of the pandemic, baseball will return to minor league ballparks all over the country beginning today.

Yankees affiliations:

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: Triple-A

Somerset Patriots: Double-A

Hudson Valley Renegades: High-A

Tampa Tarpons: Low-A

Mets affiliations:

Syracuse Mets: Triple-A

Binghamton Rumble Ponies: Double-A

Brooklyn Cyclones: High-A

St. Lucie Mets: Low-A

 

NYY

NYM

NYG

NYJ

NYK

BKN

NYR

NYI

NJD

SJU