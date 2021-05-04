The NBA history books need an update as Carmelo Anthony passes the legendary Elvin Hayes on the all-time scoring list.

Carmelo Anthony is one of the best to ever do it and a no-doubt Hall of Famer. He added to that Hall of Fame resumé on Monday night by passing Elvin Hayes on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. The former New York Knick moved into 10th-place in style, doing it on a four-point play in the second quarter.

4-point play for Melo moves him into 10th in all-time scoring! 👏 pic.twitter.com/vsF1scCy42 — NBA (@NBA) May 4, 2021

Melo is making history and he still might have some juice left in the tank to keep climbing. He trails Moses Malone by 91 points and Shaquille O’Neal by 1,278. If Melo plays a full season next year, he will have a good chance of leapfrogging both Malone and Shaq.

Of Anthony’s 27,318 points, 10,186 came when he wore the blue and orange for the Knicks. He did most of his damage during the first stage of his career in Denver (13,970 points).

It’s refreshing to see an all-time great player settle into his role during the twilight of his career. Melo struggled to adjust to his changing role after he was traded from the Knicks to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

He was eventually shipped off to Atlanta before he ended up with the Houston Rockets. Melo was quickly cut in Houston after a poor start to the season. It looked like the Hall of Famer’s NBA career was done before the Trail Blazers came calling.

Although Portland is in a freefall that continued with a loss to the Hawks, Melo’s individual achievement should give Blazers fans something to smile about. Knicks fans should be happy to see Anthony is still thriving.