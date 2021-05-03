Corey Kluber parlayed two quality starts into being named AL Player of the Week with the New York Yankees.

New York Yankees right-hander Corey Kluber was in top form last week and was rewarded accordingly. Per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com, the two-time Cy Young winner is the latest AL Player of the Week.

Corey Kluber is the AL Player of the Week: pic.twitter.com/b41q0UmETf — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) May 3, 2021

The numbers say it all. 2-0 with a 0.61 ERA, and his 100th career win. For someone I was saying needed to show up ASAP, the Klubot didn’t just arrive. He came with Skynet’s latest upgrades and looked deadly as ever.

Look at it this way. Corey Kluber started the week at 0-2 with a 5.40 ERA. Today, he’s 2-2 with a stronger mark of 3.03.

Kluber first shut down the Baltimore Orioles with 6.2 innings of one-run ball. He scattered six hits, but otherwise walked two and struck out five.

But it was against the Detroit Tigers where Kluber really got his wheels under him. He pitched eight shutout innings and allowed just two hits with one walk and ten strikeouts. The Corey Kluber of old was on full display and, dare we say, in ace form.

Now, a new week begins and Corey Kluber has a tough customer when he faces the Washington Nationals on Saturday. Here’s hoping this AL Player of the Week honor wasn’t just a blip on the radar.