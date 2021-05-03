esny game day mets at cardinals

The Mets travel to St. Louis to commence a four-game series with the Cardinals Monday night.

Sunday evening, we witnessed the game-tying home run that wasn’t.

Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins, with Philadelphia down 8-5, jacked a three-run homer off Mets closer Edwin Diaz to tie the game in the bottom of the ninth.

But after a review, umpires concluded the ball actually hit the top of the fence and came back onto the field, resulting in a two-run double that kept the Mets in the lead by one.

Diaz exited the game but Jeurys Familia came on to close out the matchup by striking out Bryce Harper.

The Mets thus improved to 11-11 on the year and will take on the 16-12 St. Louis Cardinals on the road Monday night.

Game Info

New York Mets (11-11) @ St. Louis Cardinals (16-12)

Monday, May 3, 2021 — 7:45 p.m. ET

TV: SNY, Bally Sports Midwest

Radio: WCBS880, KMOX 1120AM, 98.7FM

Pitching Matchup

Mets: Joey Lucchesi (0-1, 6.75 ERA)

vs.

Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (0-3, 4.08 ERA)

Odds

Total: Over/under 8.0

Spread: Mets +1.5; Cardinals -1.5

Moneyline: Mets +108; Cardinals -124

Mets Lineup

Cardinals Lineup