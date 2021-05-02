The New York Mets and Phillies get the ‘Sunday Night Baseball’ treatment to close the weekend set.

The National League East is a hot mess. The Mets head into Philly for a weekend series with first place up for grabs even though both teams start the series under .500 on the young season.

Sunday Night Baseball will feature not the most prolific starting pitchers in the division. David Peterson is looking to return back to his rookie year form, struggling for most of the young season thus far. However, Peterson’s lone victories came against the Phillies, where he struck out ten while surrendering just three hits.

Game Info

New York Mets (9-10) @ Philadelphia Phillies (12-13)

Sunday, May 2, 2021 – 7:08 PM EDT

TV: ESPN

Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7

Pitching Matchup

Mets: David Peterson (1-3, 5.59 ERA)

vs.

Phillies: Zach Eflin (1-1, 3.58 ERA)

Odds

Over/Under: 9

Mets -1.5

Mets Lineup

Phillies Lineup

We go for the series win on Sunday Night Baseball. #RingTheBell pic.twitter.com/MSk8Kf01RL — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) May 2, 2021