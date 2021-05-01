The New York Mets will battle a familiar face in Philadelphia on Saturday night.
Friday night’s game saw the benches clear and some colorful postgame comments from Dom Smith. Saturday sets up for a Zack Wheeler revenge game.
Will the New York Mets come out strong on Saturday evening, or will the Phillies pick up a win at home?
Game Info
New York Mets (9-10) +104 @ Philadelphia Phillies (12-13) -127
Friday, April 30, 2021 – 6:05 PM EDT
TV: SNY
Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7
Pitching Matchup
Mets: Taijuan Walker (1-1, 2.14 ERA)
vs.
Phillies: Zack Wheeler (2-2, 3.13 ERA)
Odds
Over/Under: 7.5
Mets +1.5
Odds courtesy DraftKings
Mets Lineup
Tonight’s lineup. #LGM pic.twitter.com/H6gzRB6hRT
— New York Mets (@Mets) May 1, 2021
Phillies Lineup
Not today, wind. 😤 #RingTheBell
📺: @NBCSPhilly+
📻: @SportsRadioWIP
📱: https://t.co/HhDxScbmEV // https://t.co/vgbMhIMsON pic.twitter.com/O9jElkl6jA
— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) May 1, 2021
