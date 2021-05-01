The New York Mets will battle a familiar face in Philadelphia on Saturday night.

Friday night’s game saw the benches clear and some colorful postgame comments from Dom Smith. Saturday sets up for a Zack Wheeler revenge game.

Will the New York Mets come out strong on Saturday evening, or will the Phillies pick up a win at home?

Game Info

New York Mets (9-10) +104 @ Philadelphia Phillies (12-13) -127

Friday, April 30, 2021 – 6:05 PM EDT

TV: SNY

Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7

Pitching Matchup

Mets: Taijuan Walker (1-1, 2.14 ERA)

vs.

Phillies: Zack Wheeler (2-2, 3.13 ERA)

Odds

Over/Under: 7.5

Mets +1.5

Odds courtesy DraftKings

Mets Lineup

Phillies Lineup