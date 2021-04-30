MLB, Blue Jays cut ties with Hall of Fame second baseman in wake of sexual harassment allegations.

On Friday morning, former Mets second baseman Roberto Alomar was terminated as a consultant to Major League Baseball and placed on the Ineligible List by Commissioner Rob Manfred after a woman filed a workplace complaint alleging the Hall of Famer of sexual harassment.

The Toronto Blue Jays also cut ties with Alomar, who was a special advisor to the team.

According to a TSN report, the complaint against Alomar was filed with the Blue Jays months ago, alleging he acted inappropriately in an incident that occurred in 2014. TSN also reports the complainant has retained attorneys and is believed to be preparing a lawsuit against Alomar, the Blue Jays and MLB.

Alomar, 53, appeared in 222 games for the New York Mets during the 2002 and 2003 seasons. A 12-time All-Star and 10-time Rawlings Gold Glove Award winner, he was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2011.

Alomar has been involved in the baseball operations offices of the Blue Jays and Major League Baseball in recent years. In 2017, MLB named Alomar a special consultant with the mandate of helping to grow the sport in Puerto Rico.

Commissioner Manfred issued the following statement regarding the discipline: “At my office’s request, an independent investigation was conducted by an external legal firm to review an allegation of sexual misconduct reported by a baseball industry employee earlier this year involving Mr. Alomar in 2014. Having reviewed all of the available evidence from the now completed investigation, I have concluded that Mr. Alomar violated MLB’s policies, and that termination of his consultant contract and placement on MLB’s Ineligible List are warranted.

“We are grateful for the courage of the individual who came forward. MLB will continue to strive to create environments in which people feel comfortable speaking up without fear of recrimination, retaliation, or exclusion.”