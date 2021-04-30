The New York Mets head into Philly for an important early season showdown.
The National League East is a hot mess. The Mets head into Philly for a weekend series with first place up for grabs even though both teams start the series under .500 on the young season.
Friday night’s pitching matchup clearly favors the Mets, but if Mets fans know anything it’s that “supposed to win” and “actually win” don’t always align.
Game Info
New York Mets (9-10) -152 @ Philadelphia Phillies (12-13) +130
Friday, April 30, 2021 – 7:05 PM EDT
TV: SNY, MLBN (out-of-market only)
Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7
Pitching Matchup
Mets: Marcus Stroman (3-1, 2.25 ERA)
vs.
Phillies: Chase Anderson (0-3, 6.48 ERA)
Odds
Over/Under: 8.5
Mets -1.5
Odds courtesy DraftKings
Mets Lineup
Tonight's starting lineup. #LGM pic.twitter.com/d5nrX4R7BC
— New York Mets (@Mets) April 30, 2021
Phillies Lineup
Last one in April. #RingTheBell
📺: @NBCSPhilly+
📻: @SportsRadioWIP
📱: https://t.co/HhDxScbmEV // https://t.co/vgbMhIMsON pic.twitter.com/91jPjnHTrC
— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) April 30, 2021
