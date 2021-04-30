The New York Mets head into Philly for an important early season showdown.

The National League East is a hot mess. The Mets head into Philly for a weekend series with first place up for grabs even though both teams start the series under .500 on the young season.

Friday night’s pitching matchup clearly favors the Mets, but if Mets fans know anything it’s that “supposed to win” and “actually win” don’t always align.

Game Info

New York Mets (9-10) -152 @ Philadelphia Phillies (12-13) +130

Friday, April 30, 2021 – 7:05 PM EDT

TV: SNY, MLBN (out-of-market only)

Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7

Pitching Matchup

Mets: Marcus Stroman (3-1, 2.25 ERA)

vs.

Phillies: Chase Anderson (0-3, 6.48 ERA)

Odds

Over/Under: 8.5

Mets -1.5

Odds courtesy DraftKings

Mets Lineup

Phillies Lineup