The Connecticut Lottery Corporation announced earlier this week it received 15 responses to its request for qualifications to operate the lottery’s online skin or one of up to 15 retail sportsbooks.

The lottery believes it will be authorized to conduct sports betting in the near future through online and in-person platforms due to the recent agreement between Gov. Ned Lamont and the state’s two gaming tribes, the Mashantucket Pequots and Mohegan Tribes, pending bills before the legislature and inclusion in the governor’s budget bill.

“We are pleased to see significant interest from companies who would like to partner with the CLC to bring our online and retail sports betting offering to market,” said Rob Simmelkjaer, chairman of the Connecticut Lottery Corporation, in a press release. “Our staff and board will now begin a process of carefully reviewing the qualifications of the submitting parties as we work towards choosing the right partner in this important initiative for our state.”

High Interest in Connecticut Online And In-Person Sports Betting Licenses

The 15 responses for the request for qualification was not a legally binding agreement or a contract of any kind. The state is hoping to jumpstart its online and in-person sports betting program with the hopes of a program launch by Sept. 6, 2021, according to the original request for qualifications.

Week one of the NFL is scheduled to begin on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021.

The lottery corporation sent invitations for presentations of qualified responses earlier this week and finalists will be chosen for submission of formal business plans.

Through the state’s agreement with the Mashantucket Pequots and Mohegan Tribes, three online sports betting skins will be available for Connecticut sports bettors. Each tribe will have control of one skin each and the state will control the final third skin.

One Connecticut Online Sports Betting License Still Up For Grabs

The Mashantucket Pequot have already partnered with DraftKings Sportsbook while the Mohegan Tribes have partnered with Kambi, leaving only the state’s online license still available.

Additionally, the state will be allowed to operate up to 15 retail sportsbooks in the state, including at least one, each, in Hartford and Bridgeport.

A 13.75% tax rate on sports wagering and an 18% tax rate for the first five years on new online commercial casino gaming would go into effect, followed by a 20% tax rate for at least the next five years. In comparison to the NY sports betting bill, sportsbooks will view this as a welcome change.

Both tribes also agreed to cease plans to construct an East Windsor casino through the next 10 years in the gaming compact.