After a couple weeks of regular season, how do you feel about the start for the New York Mets?

After taking two of three in Colorado against the Rockies, the Mets find themselves in first place in the National League east with a 7-4 record.

Those 11 games played represent the lowest total in the league. Because the weather has rarely cooperated (it might rain/snow again tonight in Chicago), the Mets are still a work in progress.

The Mets are scheduled to face off against Anthony Rizzo and the Chicago Cubs in a three game series beginning Tuesday before coming home to finally get a look at the Washington Nationals this weekend.

So how does the team look thus far? Let’s break it down.

Offense

Brandon Nimmo tore up Colorado, going 4-10 in the series. The first game of the series featured some late game offensive heroics, with four straight hits in the ninth inning to take the lead and (finally) get Jacob deGrom a win. Jonathan Villar has stepped up in the absence of JD Davis, however he might see his at-bats diminish with Davis returning later in the series.

Pete Alonso and Francisco Lindor are also starting to look like their normal selves, with Lindor getting the game winning hit off Daniel Bard in game one of the series. Alonso hit a home run so hard it could have gone through the left centerfield wall earlier that game.

The biggest offensive bright spot through the Rockies series was Michael Conforto. He had a bit of a breaking out party, reaching base consistently throughout the three games. Having him break out of his early season slump could be the key for the Mets as they head into the summer months.

Starting Pitching

Whoever complained about Marcus Stroman accepting the qualifying offer this offseason should all be forced to apologize and buy HDMH apparel as a way to show their forgiveness. Stroman has been stellar early on in the 2021 campaign, and if healthy and consistent, could play a big role going forward especially with the returns of Carlos Carrasco and Noah Syndergaard looming. Both Stroman and deGrom now have ERA’s below 1.00.

With the way the likes of deGrom, Stroman, and Taijuan Walker have performed so far this season, a rotation of deGrom, Noah Syndergaard, Stroman, Carlos Carrasco, and Walker could arguably be one of the deepest in baseball.

Bullpen

When Miguel Castro was acquired at last seasons trade deadline, he was touted as a young arm with a lot of velocity, and that’s what Met fans have seen thus far. Castro has been handling the seventh inning and beyond in some cases. He has given up two earned runs, while striking out six and only walking one. Even though he was not utilized in the Rockies series, expect a heavy dose of Castro in the series against Chicago and beyond since he has not been used since the 13th.

Although Castro has been great so far, the bridge to Diaz has been a little empty with the continued absence of Seth Lugo. Trevor May and Aaron Loup have shown signs of consistency, but that gets lost quicky when they get knocked around a bit, as we saw in opening day against the Phillies. Although both, along with a seemingly improved Jeurys Familia seem to be on the right track, they simply do not bring what Seth Lugo brings to the mound.

Edwin Diaz and his amazing walk out song has also been stellar thus far. If he is on, he has the potential to be one of the best closers in baseball.

Best. Entrance. Music. Ever. Also, I’m not sure who needs to hear this right now, but Edwin Diaz is good. pic.twitter.com/hYqq8I1inD — Steve Gelbs (@SteveGelbs) April 15, 2021

Overall

With almost half of their games postponed due to COVID-19 or weather issues, they are just fine where they are. Teams typically take a while to click, but a team that plays as inconsistently as the Mets have this season, things for the Mets might take a little longer than expected.

With a very winnable series against the Cubs kicking off tonight, followed by playing host to the Nationals, the Mets have an opportunity to gain some early ground on the rest of the National League East.