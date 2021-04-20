The Knicks are one of the hottest teams in the NBA and they are looking to continue that hot streak against an Eastern Conference rival. The Hornets are looking to keep pace with the Knicks as both teams try to avoid the play-in tournament. New York has won six in a row and are playing in Madison Square Garden, where they have thrived this year.

Here is the current line on Knicks vs. Hornets at DraftKings Sportsbook:

New York Knicks: -5.5 (-113) // -215 // O 211 (-112)

Charlotte Hornets: +5.5 (-109) // +175 // U 211 (-109)

Let’s take a look at some of our favorite bets for this Knicks-Hornets matchup.

Bets We Like With A Knicks Win

Julius Randle Over 27.5 Points (+100)

If you are looking for the biggest reason why the Knicks are in the playoffs and in the hunt for home-court advantage in the first round, look no further than Julius Randle. The All-Star big man is the overwhelming favorite to win Most Improved Player this year, but he’s also a legitimate candidate to get an All-NBA nod for the first time in his career.

Randle was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week last week after leading the Knicks to a 4-0 record while averaging 35.8 points per game. You can grab Randle at even money to go over 27.5 points on Tuesday night. We think that’s a safe bet considering the fact that the Hornets are a middle-of-the-pack defensive team.

Keep riding this Julius Randle hot streak until the wheels fall off.

Bets We Like With A Hornets Win

Terry Rozier Over 5.5 Assists (+125)

If the Knicks are vulnerable at one position in the starting lineup, it’s at point guard. Elfrid Payton has been playing better in recent weeks, but he can be susceptible to point guards who can get in the paint. Rozier is playing at an insanely high level right now, averaging 27.7 points and 9.3 assists per game over his last three games.

Taking the over on Rozier’s points or assists is a safe bet, but we are leaning towards the assists for the price we can get it at. If Rozier has a big game as a facilitator, the Hornets have a great chance to snap this Knicks winning streak.

Knicks vs. Hornets Prediction, Pick

Don’t jump off the train while it’s still moving. The Knicks are 10-2 against the spread as a home favorite this year and we see no reason why that won’t continue against the Hornets. Alec Burks is still going to be out due to health and safety protocols and Mitchell Robinson is still nursing a foot injury, but the Knicks are relatively healthy otherwise. With Charlotte missing LaMelo Ball and Gordon Hayward, this game feels like it’s going to be a big Knicks win.

Pick: Knicks -5.5

