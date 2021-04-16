The Knicks are on a four-game winning streak as they head to Dallas to take on Luka Doncic and the Mavericks. New York is two games above .500 for the second time this season and they are hoping to climb to three games above .500 for the first time since November 2017 when they had Kristaps Porzingis.

Here is the current line on Knicks vs. Mavericks at DraftKings Sportsbook:

New York Knicks: +5.5 (-112) // +170 // O 211 (-112)

Dallas Mavericks: -5.5 (-110) // -210 // U 211 (-109)

Let’s take a look at some of our favorite bets for this Knicks-Mavericks matchup.

Bets We Like With A Knicks Win

Julius Randle Over 39.5 Points+Rebounds+Assists (-104)

Julius Randle is making a strong case to win the NBA’s Most Improved Player this year. He is the Knicks’ do-it-all guy that can fill up the box score in a number of different ways. The Dallas native is averaging career-highs in points (23.2), rebounds (10.6), and assists (6.0) this season.

The Knicks are in the thick of the playoff hunt and they need Randle to bring it each and every night. He has scored 32 and 34 points in his last two games, both much-needed wins for the Knicks.

If he continues to score at this rate, Randle will have no problem soaring past the 39.5 total here. But with that said, even if he doesn’t put up 30+ points again, he should be able to go past this number. Randle is usually good for about 10 rebounds and five assists each game.

Bets We Like With A Mavericks Win

Luka Doncic Over 27.5 points (-115)

Knicks fans have grown accustomed to watching Randle fill up the stat sheet, but he’s nothing like Luka Doncic. The Wonderboy was named to the All-NBA First Team in his age-20 season and he’s only getting better in year three. Doncic drilled a three-point floater at the buzzer to beat the Grizzlies on Wednesday night.

We expect Doncic to bring that same kind of magic to Friday night’s game. He scored 26 points in his first meeting with the Knicks just a couple of weeks ago. We expect to see the Slovenian go even bigger in game two against the Knicks.

Knicks vs. Mavericks Prediction, Pick

The Knicks are one of the hottest teams in the NBA right now and we don’t think they are going to be slowing down anytime soon. New York has a chance at surging as high as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference. A win on Friday night would keep that momentum going.

If they can slow down Doncic enough to keep the Mavericks around 100 points, they will have an excellent chance at winning this game outright. Take the Knicks getting the points in Dallas.

Pick: Knicks +5.5

