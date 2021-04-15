April 15 is Jackie Robinson Day across Major League Baseball. How are the New York Mets celebrating?

Jack Robinson (as he preferred to be known) made his debut on this date 74 years ago for the Brooklyn Dodgers. The Mets organization and its players took time to honor his legacy before and during Monday’s game on their social media channels and on the field.

Francisco Lindor shared images of his jersey and custom shoes for Thursday’s game on his Instagram story.

"I definitely want to take those lessons from Jackie Robinson with me into the rest of my life.” The late Chadwick Boseman talked with us about how Jackie inspired him in 2013. #Jackie42 pic.twitter.com/ayLrAWkasr — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) April 15, 2021

Live from Williamsport in 1965. #JackieRobinson: An inspiration to all our Little Leaguers then, now, and always. #JackieRobinsonDay pic.twitter.com/9fu01AQdIS — Little League (@LittleLeague) April 15, 2021

Years before Jackie Robinson made his @Dodgers debut #OTD in 1947, Black civil rights leaders had been calling for @MLB teams to integrate pro baseball. Here's a special excerpt from new #SABR book on #Jackie42, by @PeterDreier: https://t.co/cHiIGNpaDj pic.twitter.com/eNwv5wwt7i — SABR (@sabr) April 15, 2021