New York Mets Jackie Robinson Day
April 15 is Jackie Robinson Day across Major League Baseball. How are the New York Mets celebrating? 

Tab Bamford

Jack Robinson (as he preferred to be known) made his debut on this date 74 years ago for the Brooklyn Dodgers. The Mets organization and its players took time to honor his legacy before and during Monday’s game on their social media channels and on the field.

 

Francisco Lindor shared images of his jersey and custom shoes for Thursday’s game on his Instagram story.

Francisco Lindor Jackie Robinson Day
Francisco Lindor Jackie Robinson Day
