The NFL will host the festivities at the Draft Theatre in Cleveland, Ohio the night of the NFL Draft’s opening round.

Look no further, the NFL Draft is right around the corner. On the night of Thursday, April 29, the Jacksonville Jaguars will be on the clock with the first overall pick, and from there, many players’ dreams will come true.

But prior to the special moments for every young individual selected, the NFL will hold the highly-anticipated musical festivities at the Draft Theatre in Cleveland, Ohio.

To commence the performances, Grammy-Award winners Kings of Leon will perform and be a part of the “NFL Draft Concert Series presented by Bose.”

You can catch this performance on the NFL’s official website, mobile app, or Facebook page, or parts of it on NFL Network, ESPN, or ABC starting at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Additional acts include the Cleveland Metropolitan School District’s All-City Choir, which will perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” The Sunrise Jones (a Cleveland cover band), and Heart lead singer Ann Wilson, who will be singing the National Anthem.

The second and third nights of the NFL Draft and NFL Draft Concert Series will also include performing acts, however those acts have yet to be revealed.

The Draft Theatre will be located right in front of the Lake Erie backdrop, with FirstEnergy Stadium, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and the Great Lakes Science Center additionally serving as event locations.

The NFL Draft will, again, commence on Thursday, April 29 with round one. Rounds two and three will then take place Friday, April 30.

Saturday, May 1 will play host to rounds four, five, six, and seven.