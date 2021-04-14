Panarin continues to make the case for one of the best free-agent signings in Rangers history.

New York Rangers left winger Artemiy Panarin continues to make history. He skated in his 100th career game with the Rangers on Tuesday against the New Jersey Devils.

He entered the game tied with the great Mark Messier for the most points by a player in his first 100 games with the Rangers with 137.

Panarin ended up passing Messier on the list after scoring a goal in Tuesday’s game.

It’s no secret that Panarin is the Rangers’ best player and has been just that since arriving in New York last season.

In 2020, he scored 32 goals and a whopping 95 points in 69 games. For this feat, he finished third in Hart Trophy voting. He hasn’t slowed down this season with 13 goals and 43 points in 31 games.

Panarin hasn’t had the smoothest season: he had to deal with a lower-body injury and missed about two and a half weeks after being accused of assaulting a woman in Russia around 10 years ago.

Even with these obstacles, Panarin was still able to accomplish what he’s accomplished this season and is a significant reason why the Rangers are still in a playoff race.

In a span of fewer than two seasons, he’s already become one of the greatest free-agent signings in franchise history. However, he’s making a case for being the greatest.

But that’s a conversation for another time.