The Knicks are riding high after two impressive wins over the weekend while the Lakers were busy beating the Nets. The Lakers enter New York without LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Still, the Knicks should not be overlooking their opponent as every game is crucial for playoff positioning.

Here is the current line on Knicks vs. Lakers at DraftKings Sportsbook:

New York Knicks: -2 (-112) // -129 // O 204.5 (-112)

Los Angeles Lakers: +2 (-109) // +108 // U 204.5 (-109)

Let’s take a look at some of our favorite bets for this Knicks-Lakers matchup.

Bets We Like With A Knicks Win

RJ Barrett Over 16.5 Points (-116)

Lock this one up and throw away the key. RJ Barrett is one of the hottest players in the NBA as he scores with remarkable efficiency. The second-year wing has scored at least 19 points on .596/.682/.813 shooting splits in his last four games.

Although he’s not forcing the issue on offense, Barrett is capable of erupting at any point in time. In Saturday’s win over the Grizzlies, he scored 15 points on six shots during the fourth quarter and overtime. This is a points prop that Barrett can hit easily even if he starts the game slowly.

The Lakers have the best defensive rating in the NBA (105.5) and they have maintained an elite defense even without James and Davis. Scoring on Los Angeles won’t be easy, but we still think Barrett is in for another big night.

Bets We Like With A Lakers Win

Lakers +0.5 Points First Quarter (-121)

The Lakers can take advantage of the fact that the Knicks had to scratch and claw their way to a win on Sunday night. Meanwhile, Los Angeles cruised to a victory over the Nets on Saturday night. This could shape up to be a Lakers win right from the get-go.

They have fresh legs and even though they are shorthanded, they are getting major contributions from up and down the lineup. Eight different Lakers scored in double figures against the Nets and they were led by Andre Drummond’s 20 points and 11 rebounds.

Knicks vs. Lakers Prediction, Pick

How much do you believe in momentum in the NBA? The Knicks are picking up steam after breaking a string of brutal losses. New York came from behind to beat the Grizzlies and Friday and staved off a comeback attempt from the Toronto Raptors on Sunday.

The Knicks are one of the best teams in the NBA against the spread this season. They are 32-21-1 ATS overall, 14-6 ATS as a favorite, 9-2 ATS as a home favorite. With the spread set to -2, the Knicks feel like a safe bet to continue their hot streak and cover against the Lakers sans LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Pick: Knicks -2

