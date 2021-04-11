The Knicks are coming into this game after one of their best wins of the year. RJ Barrett and the Knicks snapped a bad slump with a come-from-behind win over the Grizzlies on Friday night. However, the Toronto Raptors are sure to bring the intensity to Madison Square Garden as they fight for their playoff lives. Every game is going to be a battle for the Knicks from this point forward.

Here is the current line on Knicks vs. Raptors at DraftKings Sportsbook:

New York Knicks: -3 (-112) // -143 // O 216 (-112)

Toronto Raptors: +3 (-109) // +123 // U 216 (-109)

Let’s take a look at some of our favorite bets for this Knicks-Raptors matchup.

Bets We Like With A Knicks Win

RJ Barrett Over 17.5 Points (-106)

We were overly optimistic regarding RJ Barrett against the Memphis Grizzlies, picking him to score 30+ points at +1240 odds. We are dialing it back, but sticking with the second-year star. Barrett dropped 20 points, 15 of which came in the fourth quarter or overtime, in the win. That means that even if he struggles to score early in this game, he is still a threat to hit the over on this.

We feel very comfortable about him eclipsing this 17.5 point mark. His three-point shooting has taken a significant leap forward after he started the season poorly from beyond the arc.

There should be a little added motivation for Barrett as well. After all, the Canadian-born Barrett will want to show out against his hometown team. He is becoming a star right before our very eyes.

Bets We Like With A Raptors Win

Pascal Siakam Over 33.5 Points+Rebounds+Assists (-115)

Pascal Siakam did not play in Toronto’s first meeting with New York this season and the Knicks should consider themselves lucky. Siakam always seems to bring his A-game when he sees the orange and blue. Last year, he scored 21 and 33 points in his two games against the Knicks, both were Raptors wins.

If Toronto is going to overcome this difficult Knicks defense, they are going to need Siakam to have a big game as a scorer, passer, and rebounder. We like the all-in total of 33.5 points, rebounds, and assists for Siakam on Sunday.

Knicks vs. Raptors Prediction, Pick

We have been riding the Knicks on first-half spreads lately, but that came back to bite us against the Grizzlies. For that reason alone, we are going to stay away from that one against the Raptors.

With that said, we are still going all-in on the Knicks as they make their playoff push. Take New York laying the three points, but if you are a bit unsure of that spread, there is value to be had on the moneyline as well.

Pick: Knicks -3

