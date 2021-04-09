The Knicks and Grizzlies are fighting for playoff spots in their respective conferences. Both teams seem destined for the play-in tournament, but Friday’s game could be huge for seeding down the road. Ja Morant and RJ Barrett went second and third in the NBA Draft two summers ago. Let’s see how the two budding stars handle one another on the court.

Here is the current line on Knicks vs. Grizzlies at DraftKings Sportsbook:

New York Knicks: +1.5 (-110) // +102 // O 215.5 (-108)

Memphis Grizzlies: -1.5 (-112) // -121 // U 215.5 (-113)

Let’s take a look at some of our favorite bets for this Knicks-Grizzlies matchup.

Sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook right here and grab 100-1 odds on the Knicks to hit a three-pointer in this game.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: PA, NJ, IL, IN, WV, IA, CO, TN, VA, MI GET THE APP NEW PLAYER BONUS 100-1 NBA ODDS!

ANY NBA TEAM TO MAKE 1+ THREE! BET NOW

Bets We Like With A Knicks Win

RJ Barrett To Score 30+ Points (+1240)

We are all-in on the RJ Barrett hype train right now. The second-year player is not getting the respect he deserves league-wide, but that’s fine by us. As long as people are underestimating him, you can continue to win money on his player props. Julius Randle has been a godsend for the Knicks this year, but he’s starting to show signs of slowing down. With Barrett taking on some more of the offensive load, we expect him to have a big game on Friday night.

Barrett can make a statement with his second 30-point performance of his career. He just missed scoring 30 in the Knicks’ loss to the Celtics on Wednesday. The odds are insane on Barrett to hit 30+ points, but we think it’s a smart play.

Sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook right here and grab some action on this RJ Barrett player prop.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: PA, NJ, IL, IN, IA, CO, WV, VA, TN, MI GET THE APP NEW PLAYER BONUS 20-1 ODDS!

McIlroy, Johnson, or Spieth to Make Cut! BET NOW

Bets We Like With A Grizzlies Win

Ja Morant Over 18.5 Points (-105)

We went with a Barrett prop for the Knicks win, so it only makes sense we take a Ja Morant prop in the event that the Grizzlies win. The second-year point guard was the Rookie of the Year last season and he’s only getting better. He’s averaging 18.8 points per game this season and even though the Knicks have one of the best defenses in the league, we like the price on this point total.

Morant dropped 18 points and 10 assists in his Madison Square Garden debut in January of 2020. He seems like the kind of player who shines when the lights are brightest.

Sign up with PointsBet Sportsbook by clicking right here to bet on this Ja Morant player prop.

PointsBet Sportsbook States: NJ, CO, IL, IN, IA, MI GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS Bet $20 & Get $150

BET NOW

Knicks vs. Grizzlies Prediction, Pick

The Knicks need a win in the worst possible way. They have lost five of their last six games and three of those losses were by one possession. This game looks like it’s going to be another tight game and for that reason, we love the Knicks first-half spread. New York has shown a tendency to come out of the gates strong before fading in the second half. Take the Knicks +1 in the first half on Friday against the Grizzlies.

Pick: First Half Knicks +1

Sign up with William Hill Sportsbook by clicking here to bet on Knicks-Pistons.

William Hill Sportsbook States: NJ, CO, IL, IN, MI GET THE APP PROMO CODE: ESNYXLRF SIGNUP BONUS $500

FREE BET BET NOW