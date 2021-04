The Mets bullpen loses a big arm, but fans shouldn’t be surprised.

Surprise! Dellin Betances is hurt. Again.

The New York Mets announced on Thursday that Betances was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right shoulder impingement.

The team called up right-hander Trevor Hildenberger.

Betances was sidelined with the same injury during 2019 spring training for the Yankees. His velocity was down then and has not returned to what it was when he was a dominant reliever for the Yankees.