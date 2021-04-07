The line of digital art will be titled “The Manning Legacy Collection” and is releasing later this month.

Both Eli and Peyton Manning are revealing a line of digital art as non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

“The Manning Legacy Collection” will launch Friday, April 16 on MakersPlace (an NFT marketplace) and includes both limited edition and open items as well as designs from artists JK5 and Micah Johnson.

“For our collection, we wanted to curate one-of-a-kind fine artwork for the NFT community,” said Peyton in a press release. “Collaborating with JK5, Micah Johnson and their teams gave us the opportunity to handcraft each individual piece so that they are truly unique to us and elevate the creative for the growing collectors base.”

“We see the future of NFTs as collectibles and their staying power for years to come,” Eli mentioned in the same release. “We are excited to be entering the space to not only give fans exclusive artwork but also utilize proceeds to help causes close to our hearts.”

As Adam Schefter of ESPN notes, the Manning brothers, who combined for 33 years of NFL playing experience and four Super Bowl titles, are the first retired players to launch digital artwork. Some of the proceeds benefiting the Tackle Kids Cancer initiative and the Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital at Ascension St. Vincent in Indianapolis.

Digital pieces will include ones of either brother, a collage of father Archie (former Saints, Oilers, and Vikings quarterback and two-time Pro Bowler), and animations of the infamous “Omaha” call used by both brothers along with Eli/David Tyree’s miracle helmet catch play from Super Bowl 42.