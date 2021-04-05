The Knicks thumped the Detroit Pistons on Saturday night, but Monday offers a much tougher opponent, the Nets. Brooklyn is near the top of the Eastern Conference standings and they should have James Harden back after he missed their Sunday night loss to the Chicago Bulls.

Here is the current line on Knicks vs. Nets at DraftKings Sportsbook:

New York Knicks: +5.5 (-107) // +180 // O 217 (-112)

Brooklyn Nets: -5.5 (-114) // -220 // U 217 (-109)

Let’s take a look at some of our favorite bets for this Knicks-Nets matchup.

Sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook right here and grab 100-1 odds on the National Championship game.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: PA, NJ, IL, IN, WV, IA, CO, TN, VA, MI GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS 100-1 ODDS

BAYLOR-GONZAGA WINNER! BET NOW

Bets We Like With A Knicks Win

Julius Randle To Record A Triple-Double (+1100)

The Knicks have truly embraced the “we over me” mindset that Tom Thibodeau has brought to New York. They are the definition of a team and they are going to need contributions from everyone if they are going to upset the Nets on Monday night.

With that said, Julius Randle is the alpha dog for New York. Thibodeau has referred to Randle as the “engine” of the offense and we are betting on this trend continuing in this game. He is going to need to have a monster game for the Knicks to outscore the likes of Kyrie Irving, James Harden, Joe Harris, and the rest of the Nets.

Obviously, Randle recording a triple-double is a long shot. He only has one triple-double this season (although he has come close a few times). Still, we think the odds are decent here and there should be plenty of scoring in this game. That means Randle should be able to pump up his stats and record his second triple-double of the year.

Sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook right here and grab some action on this Julius Randle player prop.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: PA, NJ, IL, IN, IA, CO, WV, VA, TN, MI GET THE APP GONZAGA-BAYLOR BONUS 40-1 FINAL FOUR ODDS!

BET $5, WIN $200 BET NOW

Bets We Like With A Nets Win

Over 216.5 Points (-121)

This number might seem high for a Knicks game, but it’s awfully low for any game that James Harden and Kyrie Irving are on the floor. Although the Knicks have the fourth-ranked defense in the NBA by defensive rating, we still expect to see a ton of scoring in this game.

Brooklyn is looking to rebound after losing to the hapless Bulls on Easter Sunday. Expect them to come out strong and score a ton of points early. There are a few other bets that make sense for anyone who believes the Nets will come out firing. The first half over for the Nets is set to 56.5 points and the first half total for both teams is set to 110.5

Sign up with PointsBet Sportsbook by clicking right here to bet $20 and win $150 on the National Championship game.

PointsBet Sportsbook States: NJ, CO, IL, IN, IA, MI GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS Bet $20 & Get $150

BET NOW

Knicks vs. Nets Prediction, Pick

The Knicks are a lot better than most people expected them to be this year, but the Nets have too much scoring. With Harden and Irving in the lineup, Brooklyn is going to have no trouble covering this number. Look for a big bounce-back from the Nets after their recent loss to the Bulls.

Pick: Nets -5.5

Sign up with William Hill Sportsbook by clicking here to bet on Knicks-Pistons.

William Hill Sportsbook States: NJ, CO, IL, IN, MI GET THE APP PROMO CODE: ESNYXLRF SIGNUP BONUS $500

FREE BET BET NOW