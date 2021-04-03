The Knicks need a win in the worst possible way after losing their last three, all games in which they held a sizable lead. Thankfully for Knicks bettors, they are playing the worst team in the Eastern Conference, the Detroit Pistons, on Saturday. Let’s take a deep dive into the

Here is the current line on Knicks vs. Pistons at DraftKings Sportsbook:

New York Knicks: -1.5 (-112) // -122 // O 201.5 (-113)

Detroit Pistons: +1.5 (-110) // +102 // U 201.5 (-108)

Online sports betting is working its way through the New York political machine, but NBA fans in New Jersey and Pennsylvania can bet on Knicks-Pistons. Here are a few of our favorite bets for this Saturday night matchup.

Bets We Like With A Knicks Win

Julius Randle To Score 25+ Points

Julius Randle has hit a bit of a rough patch lately. On Friday night, he was held to just 14 points on 5-for-20 shooting from the floor and 1-for-7 from deep. He was able to dish out 11 assists, but it certainly wasn’t his best night.

Each and every time Randle has a bad game, he seems to answer with a fantastic performance. He played 37 minutes in the loss against the Mavericks, but we still think he’s going to answer the bell against the Pistons on Saturday. If Randle can come out and provide 25+ points, in addition to everything else he does, the Knicks are going to cruise to a victory.

Bets We Like With A Pistons Win

Jerami Grant Over 19.5 Points (-115)

Jerami Grant left the Denver Nuggets for the chance to have a bigger role somewhere else. He left a championship-contending roster for one of the worst teams in the league. That move might seem crazy to some people, but Grant is definitely proving that he can do more than he did in Denver.

He’s averaging 22.5 points per game, his career-best mark by a wide margin. Of course, the Knicks have one of the best defenses in the league and they play slower than anyone else, but we still think Grant is a good bet to hit 20 points in a Pistons win. If they can speed the game up, they should be able to top the Knickerbockers.

Knicks vs. Pistons Prediction, Pick

The Knicks need a win in the worst possible way. Expect Tom Thibodeau to have his team ready to play when they arrive in Detroit. The Knicks have been fantastic on first-half spreads so far this season and let’s bet on that trend continuing against the Pistons. The Knicks are a safe pick at -1.5 to win the game, but we love New York at -1 in the first half even more. Put your faith in the Knicks. They won’t let you down here.

Pick: Knicks First Half -1

