The Knicks and Mavericks have intertwining fates. New York has two of Dallas’ first-round draft picks as a result of the Kristaps Porzingis trade. Porzingis will make his second trip back to Madison Square Garden since that trade, but this time there won’t be a full crowd to welcome him.

Here is the current line on Knicks vs. Mavericks at DraftKings Sportsbook:

New York Knicks: -3.5 (-112) // -155 // O 218 (-112)

Dallas Mavericks: +3.5 (-109) // +130 // U 218 (-109)

Online sports betting is not yet legal in New York, but thankfully, bettors who live close enough can hop over the border into New Jersey or Pennsylvania to place wagers. Let’s take a look at some of our favorite player props for Knicks-Mavericks

Sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook right here and grab 100-1 odds on any March Madness game this year.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: PA, NJ, IL, IN, WV, IA, CO, TN, VA, MI GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS 100-1 ODDS

ALL NCAA TOURNAMENT GAMES! BET NOW

Knicks vs. Mavericks Props

Kristaps Porzingis Under 20.5 Points (-122)

If you are a Knicks fan, you are probably going to want to take the under on anything Kristaps Porzingis-related. The over on his points is sitting at even odds, but again, not many Knicks fans are going to take the over on this one. The Unicorn only scored 20 points in his last time back at MSG.

He’s hoping that things go differently this time around, but Knicks fans are hoping Julius Randle can lock down Porzingis once again. The Latvian big man has scored 20 and 19 in his last two games.

Sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook right here and grab some action on this Kristaps Porzingis player prop.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: PA, NJ, IL, IN, IA, CO, WV, VA, TN, MI GET THE APP FINAL FOUR BONUS Bet $5, Win $200

40-1 ODDS! BET NOW

Julius Randle Over 23.5 Points (-120)

If we are fading Kristaps Porzingis, it only makes sense to ride Juilus Randle. The All-Star forward is the engine for the Knicks’ offense this year, scoring, rebounding, and facilitating his way to the best season of his career. After two games where Randle struggled to score, he bounced back with 26 points, 12 rebounds, and six assists on Tuesday.

He’s averaging 23.1 points per game this year, which falls slightly below this over-under, but we think he’s the right play in this matchup against Porzingis. We have been all-in on Randle in almost every category this year. We are sticking with Randle in this matchup against his hometown Dallas Mavericks.

Sign up with PointsBet Sportsbook by clicking right here and grab this Karl-Anthony Towns prop.

PointsBet Sportsbook States: NJ, CO, IL, IN, IA, MI GET THE APP PROMO CODE: ESNYXL SIGNUP BONUS $2,000

RISK-FREE BET BET NOW

Luka Doncic To Score 30+ Points & Mavericks Win (+200)

Sorry Knicks fans, but it’s tough to bet against Luka Doncic on any night. This double play on William Hill Sportsbook has great odds on Doncic to drop 30 points in a Mavericks win. The Slovenian Wonderboy is averaging 28.7 points per game, but he has taken his play to another level recently. He has scored 30 or more points in four of his last six games — the Mavs won five of those games.

Doncic has only beaten the Knicks once in his career. We expect him and Dallas to beat New York for the first time since January of 2019. Stick with Doncic on this one and cash in.

Sign up with William Hill Sportsbook by clicking here to bet on this Luka Doncic player prop.

William Hill Sportsbook States: NJ, CO, IL, IN, MI GET THE APP PROMO CODE: ESNYXLRF SIGNUP BONUS $500

FREE BET BET NOW