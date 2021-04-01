The Washington Nationals are dealing with COVID issues.

ESPN’s Buster Olney broke the news on Thursday morning: the start of 2021 season will have to wait (at least) another day for the New York Mets and Washington Nationals.

The Mets-Nationals game tonight is being postponed, re COVID issues. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) April 1, 2021

On Wednesday, Washington GM Mike Rizzo told the media that the Nationals have five individuals (including four players) who tested positive for COVID-19.

There is ongoing tracing with the #Nationals to determine the status of close contacts. — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) April 1, 2021

The Mets and Nationals had a scheduled off-day on Friday, and Major League Baseball has also confirmed that the Opening Day Game will not be made up on Friday.

This gives the two teams an extra day (if needed) for the contact tracing and additional testing to be done.

ESNY will keep you updated on any additional changes to the Mets schedule.