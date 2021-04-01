NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 29: Pitcher Jacob deGrom #48 of the New York Mets walks off the field at the end of the seventh inning during a game against the Chicago Cubs at Citi Field on August 29, 2019 in New York City. The Cubs defeated the Mets 4-1.
(Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

The Washington Nationals are dealing with COVID issues.

ESPN’s Buster Olney broke the news on Thursday morning: the start of 2021 season will have to wait (at least) another day for the New York Mets and Washington Nationals.

On Wednesday, Washington GM Mike Rizzo told the media that the Nationals have five individuals (including four players) who tested positive for COVID-19.

The Mets and Nationals had a scheduled off-day on Friday, and Major League Baseball has also confirmed that the Opening Day Game will not be made up on Friday.

This gives the two teams an extra day (if needed) for the contact tracing and additional testing to be done.

ESNY will keep you updated on any additional changes to the Mets schedule.

