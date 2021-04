We’re ready for the 2021 season to begin!

For MLB’s 2021 Opening Day, FOCO is releasing a limited edition bobblehead of Mr. Met!

The bobblehead, numbered out of 2,021, has a button on the top that plays “Take Me Out to the Ballgame.” It features the New York Mets‘ mascot holding a bag of peanuts and snack box.

This bobblehead will be available for pre-order on FOCO’s website on Thursday, April 1, at 9:00 A.M. EST. It costs $50.00 and ships in May.