The 2021 MLB season is finally here, and boy is it an exciting time for Mets fans. Not only is the team under new ownership with Steve Cohen at the helm, but the lineup is loaded with great talent in Pete Alonso, Michael Conforto, Jeff McNeil, Dominic Smith, and now Francisco Lindor, who the Mets acquired in a trade back in January.

The Mets should make noise this year, but should you put money down on them?

Let’s take a look at some of the top Mets futures bets from a number of different legal online sportsbooks.

2021 World Series Winner (DraftKings Sportsbook)

At DraftKings Sportsbook, the Mets are +1000 to win this year’s World Series — what would be their third-ever victory in the Fall Classic.

This is tied for the fifth-highest odds in the majors. The division-rival Atlanta Braves are additionally +1000 while the Dodgers are the favorites to repeat as World Series champs at +350.

For what it’s worth, the Yankees are +550 to win it all at DraftKings.

There’s no reason the Mets shouldn’t find themselves close to this achievement. They employ the talent in the lineup and on the mound (Jacob deGrom is looking to have another dominant season and Noah Syndergaard is expected to return in the coming months after missing last season due to a torn UCL.

However, despite all the hype, I just can’t see them outlasting some of the teams out West like the Dodgers and Padres, especially the former after LA added Trevor Bauer this offseason.

I’m going to say the Dodgers pull it off again this season.

Place your bets for the 2021 World Series winner at DraftKings Sportsbook here.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: PA, NJ, IL, IN, WV, IA, CO, TN, VA, MI GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS 100-1 ODDS

ALL NCAA TOURNAMENT GAMES! BET NOW

National League MVP (FanDuel Sportsbook)

There are a number of Mets players listed for this futures bet on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Francisco Lindor carries the highest odds out of any of the players on the Amazins at +1200. He’s tied with Cody Bellinger of the Dodgers for the fifth-highest odds on the list.

Pete Alonso is +3500 while Michael Conforto is +4000. There’s a chance Alonso could undergo another phenomenal year en route to this prestigious award, but he must bounce back from last season. The young first baseman experienced a decline in average, on-base percentage, slugging, and OPS in comparison to his 2019 rookie campaign.

Jacob deGrom and Jeff McNeil are a little down the list at +5000 while Dominic Smith is +10000 to win the NL MVP.

Fernando Tatis Jr. of the Padres and Juan Soto of the Nationals are favored to win the MVP at +700. Given the exponential rise of the former and the sheer talent he brings to the batter’s box, I’m going to say he earns this prestigious award as he leads the Padres to the postseason.

Place your bet for the National League MVP at FanDuel Sportsbook here.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: PA, NJ, IL, IN, IA, CO, WV, VA, TN, MI GET THE APP FINAL FOUR BONUS Bet $5, Win $200

40-1 ODDS! BET NOW

National League East Winner (PointsBet)

The Mets possess the second-best odds to win the National League East with the regular season approaching at +140. This is in comparison to the Braves, who are at +115 and have won the division each of the last three seasons.

The other three teams are pretty far behind the pair of aforementioned ballclubs.

While the Nationals are +650 to win the NL East, the Phillies and Marlins are respectively +1000 and +1800.

In last year’s 60-game season, the Mets finished in fourth place in the division with the Braves, Marlins, and Phillies finishing first, second, and third, respectively. The Mets were actually one loss away from finishing in dead last in the NL East.

But this season is going to be different. There’s a different type of feeling in Queens with Cohen and Lindor now a part of the organization, and I think the talent across this Mets roster just runs too deep to not put New York at the top of its division.

Take the Mets at +140 to win the NL East.

Put money down on the Mets to win the National League East at PointsBet here.

PointsBet Sportsbook States: NJ, CO, IL, IN, IA, MI GET THE APP PROMO CODE: ESNYXL SIGNUP BONUS $2,000

RISK-FREE BET BET NOW

Player to Hit Most Home Runs (BetMGM)

At BetMGM, Pete Alonso actually possesses the second-highest odds to hit the most home runs in the majors this season. This comes after he led MLB in homers during the 2019 campaign.

Alonso is +500 to knock more out of the park than anyone else while Angels superstar Mike Trout is +300 to do so. Ronald Acuna Jr., Joey Gallo, and Aaron Judge are right behind them at +800.

Alonso was tied for seventh in the majors during last year’s pandemic-shortened season with 16 homers while Trout was tied for fourth with 17.

The fact that Alonso struggled last year scares me, and I simply cannot imagine Judge playing in enough games to come close to the major league lead.

I’d say the safe move to make in this situation would be to bet on Trout, who’s likely the most consistent of the guys near the top of the BetMGM odds list.

Who will lead the majors in home runs? Place your wagers at BetMGM by clicking here.

BetMGM Sportsbook App States: PA, NJ, IN, CO, WV, TN, NV, MI, VA GET THE APP NEW PLAYER BONUS $600

RISK-FREE BET NOW!

National League Winner (FOX Bet)

The Mets enter the season with the fourth-highest odds to win the National League and advance to the World Series at +550. The only teams above them in that regard are the Dodgers (+175), Padres (+400), and Braves (+500).

If the Mets were to achieve this prestigious accomplishment, it would be just the sixth time they’ve done so in the history of the franchise and first since 2015, when they won the NLCS prior to losing to the Royals in the World Series.

However, as I previously mentioned, I ultimately believe the Dodgers are just too talented and will repeat as World Series champs. Thus, LA will take the National League crown this October.

Bet on the eventual winner of the National League at FOX Bet by clicking here.