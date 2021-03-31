The Mets get their superstar shortstop signed before Opening Day deadline.

Late Wednesday night reports broke that the New York Mets have agreed on a 10-year, $341 million contract with shortstop Francisco Lindor.

According to a number of outlets, Lindor’s contract is a straight-up 10-year deal. There are no opt-outs and the entire sum is paid during the 10 years; there will be no Bobby Bonilla deferrals on this deal.

Lindor’s deal becomes the richest contract in the history of the Mets franchise, easily surpassing David Wright’s eight-year, $138 million contract.

Earlier this week multiple outlets reported that Lindor and Mets owner Steve Cohen had dinner over the weekend and exchanged contract figures. Cohen proposed a 10-year, $325 million deal. Lindor countered at 12 years, $385 million. At the end of the day, Cohen got his term and Lindor got his money.

Only two contracts in the history of Major League Baseball have included more total dollars than this contract: Mike Trout ($426.5 million) and Mookie Betts ($365 million). Lindor’s deal is the largest ever given to an infielder.

The gross dollar amount is $1 million more than Fernando Tatís, Jr., received from the San Diego Padres on his blockbuster 14-year contract earlier this offseason.

Lindor, 27, is the most significant addition to the Mets via trade or free agency since Carlos Beltrán joined the club before the 2005 season.

He’s won two Rawlings Gold Glove Awards, two Silver Slugger Awards, a Platinum Glove and has been named to four All-Star Games. Most importantly, he was a critical member of the Indians team that got all the way to Game 7 of the 2016 World Series.

In six major league seasons, Lindor has been a 27.9 WAR player for the Indians (per Baseball Reference). To put that into context, only five players in the history of the Mets have accumulated 27.9 WAR for the club: Wright (49.2), Darryl Strawberry (36.6), Beltrán (31.1), Edgardo Alfonzo (29.6) and José Reyes (28.2).

Cleveland selected Lindor with the eighth overall pick in the 2011 MLB Draft. The Mets acquired Lindor with Carlos Carrasco from the Indians on Jan. 7 in exchange for a package of shortstops Andres Gimenez and Amed Rosario and minor leaguers Isaiah Greene and Josh Wolf.