The Knicks are in the thick of the playoff race in the Eastern Conference and they have a chance to cement their position against one of the worst teams in the league, the Timberwolves. Minnesota has tons of talent on the roster, but this has not translated to wins. Even with Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards, two former No. 1 picks, the Timberwolves are still the worst team in the NBA. Ouch.

Here is the current line on Knicks vs. Timberwolves at DraftKings Sportsbook:

New York Knicks: -3.5 (-112) // -155 // O 218 (-112)

Minnesota Timberwolves: +3.5 (-109) // +130 // U 218 (-109)

Online sports betting is not yet legal in New York, but thankfully, bettors who live close enough can hop over the border into New Jersey or Pennsylvania to place wagers. Let’s take a look at some of our favorite player props for Knicks-Timberwolves.

Sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook right here and grab 100-1 odds on any March Madness game this year.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: PA, NJ, IL, IN, WV, IA, CO, TN, VA, MI GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS 100-1 ODDS

ALL NCAA TOURNAMENT GAMES! BET NOW

Knicks vs. Timberwolves Props

RJ Barrett 2+ Made Threes (+124)

RJ Barrett went 0-for-4 from downtown in New York’s game against the Miami Heat on Monday, but we’re looking for a big bounce-back for the second-year wing. Barrett is in the midst of a three-point shooting slump (27.5% over his last nine games), but Minnesota is just what the doctor ordered.

The Timberwolves are awful defensively, and they allow opponents to shoot 38.4% from deep. Keep an eye out for Barrett knocking down threes from the corner against this porous Minnesota defense. Julius Randle’s ability to get into the paint should soften up the defense and provide Barrett with a few open looks from deep.

Sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook right here and grab some action on this RJ Barrett player prop.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: PA, NJ, IL, IN, IA, CO, WV, VA, TN, MI GET THE APP FINAL FOUR BONUS Bet $5, Win $200

40-1 ODDS! BET NOW

Karl-Anthony Towns Under 24.5 Points (-112)

Hammer the under on this Karl-Anthony Towns scoring prop. Look, this isn’t meant as a slight against Towns, but the Timberwolves are awful. The two-time All-Star is averaging just under this number on the season and he is going up against one of the best defenses in the NBA on Wednesday. Even without Mitchell Robinson in the lineup, the Knicks have a formidable group in the middle.

Although he’s been red-hot lately, we still like the under on this one. Whether it’s Randle, Nerlens Noel, or Taj Gibson, Towns is going to have a tough time scoring against the Knicks.

Sign up with PointsBet Sportsbook by clicking right here and grab this Karl-Anthony Towns prop.

PointsBet Sportsbook States: NJ, CO, IL, IN, IA, MI GET THE APP PROMO CODE: ESNYXL SIGNUP BONUS $2,000

RISK-FREE BET BET NOW

Julius Randle Over 5.5 Assists (-130)

Julius Randle improved in a ton of different areas during the offseason, but his passing ability might be his most important improvement. He’s become the Knicks’ main facilitator no matter what point guard is on the floor. He’s averaging a career-high 5.8 assists per game this year.

Despite the fact that Randle has not gone over 5.5 assists in his last four games, we still love the over on this prop. Randle dished out six or more assists in the six games prior to that. Stick with Randle here.

Sign up with William Hill Sportsbook by clicking here to bet on this Julius Randle player prop.

William Hill Sportsbook States: NJ, CO, IL, IN, MI GET THE APP PROMO CODE: ESNYXLRF SIGNUP BONUS $500

FREE BET BET NOW