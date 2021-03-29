Casinos in New York took in over $1.15 million in sports wagering gross gaming revenue for the month of February, a decrease from $3.5 million in sports wagering gross gaming revenue in January.

All four casinos reported decreases in February gross gaming revenue when compared with January’s sports wagering revenue totals.

BetRivers Sportsbook at Rivers Casino and Resort totaled the highest February figure, with $463,663 in sports wagers.

DraftKings Sportsbook at del Lago Resort totaled $376,118 in February, Sportsbook 360 at Resorts World Catskills totaled $157,098 and FanDuel Sportsbook at Tioga Downs totaled $156,397.

Figures will likely increase this month due to NCAA March madness betting, but all four casinos are certainly keeping an eye on the yet to be approved New York state budget. The budget approval will likely clarify mobile sports betting in the state, which is of obvious interest to DraftKings Sportsbook NY.

Gov. Cuomo and New York State lawmakers must create the budget for fiscal year 2021 by April 1.

Both parties have shown interest in possible revenue brought in from mobile sports betting, but differ on how it should be implemented in New York.

Cuomo favors a lottery-run system that will use one operator while lawmakers are pushing for a system that would include two licenses for the four retail sportsbooks and three tribal casinos, 14 in total.