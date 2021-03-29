The superstar shortstop has set a deadline of Opening Day to get a deal done.

Andy Martino of SNY is reporting on Monday evening that the New York Mets have made their best, and perhaps final, offer to Francisco Lindor.

The offer: 10 years, $325 million.

Cohen and Lindor reportedly had dinner over the weekend to discuss getting a deal done.

That would be the richest contract in the history of the Mets franchise by a wide margin. The current contract to hold that distinction is David Wright’s eight-year, $138 million deal.