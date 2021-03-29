The Mets will wear their black jerseys for a limited number of games this year.

Some (not all) fans have been begging for the New York Mets to bring back their black jerseys for years. In February, Pete Alonso advocated for the team to bring back their black jerseys. New owner Steve Cohen had alluded to bringing them back as well.

On Monday night, the team formally announced the black jerseys are back!

We have worked with and thank MLB and NIKE for their help in the return of black jerseys for a limited number of games later this summer; replica jerseys will be available at retail in time for the holidays. We’ll have further information in the weeks ahead. — New York Mets (@Mets) March 29, 2021

We would imagine these are going to sell incredibly well, especially if/when the Mets get Francisco Lindor locked-up with a long-term contract extension.

The Mets did not have a single player ranked among the top 20 in overall jersey sales for the 2020 season, the first with Nike producing MLB’s on-field jerseys. Lindor did not crack the top 20, either.

In 2019, Pete Alonso and Jacob DeGrom ranked among the top 20 in MLB jersey sales. Lindor ranked 17th overall in 2019.

Marcus Stroman is pumped for the old… new look.

Black jerseys are back. Turn me allllll the way up for those home starts when we wear black! 🗣 @Mets — Marcus Stroman (@STR0) March 29, 2021