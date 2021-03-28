The former Indiana star will become the head coach of his alma mater.

The New York Knicks will be bidding their assistant coach, Mike Woodson, farewell. Per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Woodson is finalizing a six-year deal with his alma mater, Indiana University, to become the next head coach.

Knicks assistant Mike Woodson is finalizing a six-year contract to become the coach at his alma mater Indiana, sources tell ESPN. Formal announcement expected today. Woodson was a Hoosiers star under Bob Knight. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 28, 2021

Indiana parted ways with Archie Miller, who had been the head coach since 2017, after a disappointing season, which they finished on a six-game losing streak and saw them miss both the NCAA and NIT tournaments.

Woodson was a star player during his time at Indiana. He was the team’s leading scorer during the 1978-79 season when they won the NIT Tournament.

He and NBA legend Isiah Thomas led the team to a Big 10 championship the following season and got their team to the Sweet Sixteen of the NCAA tournament. Woodson finished his career at Indiana with over 2,000 points.

Woodson was hired by the Knicks for his second stint with the team in September 2020 and has played an important role on what has become one of the best coaching staffs in basketball this season.

Woodson has gained experience as a coach in the NBA.

Aside from the Knicks, he’s served as an assistant coach with the Milwaukee Bucks, Cleveland Cavaliers, Philadelphia 76ers, Detroit Pistons (with whom he won a championship), and Los Angeles Clippers.

He has been a head coach twice: first with the Atlanta Hawks from 2004 to 2010 and then with the Knicks from 2012 to 2014.