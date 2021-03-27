Mitchell Robinson had just returned from a broken right hand when he suffered this new injury in Milwaukee.

New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson broke his foot in Saturday night’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks and will be re-evaluated tomorrow. Robinson’s injury was reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic and also on MSG Network.

Knicks center Mitchell Robinson has suffered a fractured right foot. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 28, 2021

Robinson broke his foot in the first quarter while defending Bucks center Brook Lopez and landing awkwardly while going for a steal. He was removed from the game almost immediately and Nerlens Noel subbed in.

Now, Noel and Taj Gibson can both expect to see extended minutes at center.

JB’s Take

Talk about bad timing. Mitchell Robinson misses 15 games with a broken hand, tweaks an ankle in his first game back, and then breaks his foot. It’s a shame because not only is he a great rim protector, but Robinson was also showing way more confidence on the offensive end.

But now, the New York Knicks need to plan for life without Robinson for a little while longer. The good news is they have plenty of size already, but what about recent free agent Andre Drummond? Marc Berman of The New York Post reported the Knicks weren’t interested in him, and ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Los Angeles Lakers were the favorites to land him.

Things have now changed in New York. Robinson’s foot could keep him out for a long time, and the Knicks have the cap space to sign Drummond long-term. Perhaps team president Leon Rose can reconsider his position.

Then again, Noel is leading the league in defensive box plus/minus and Gibson is still a capable big man. Robinson could also, hopefully, recover quickly and return sooner rather than later.

Be sure to stay tuned to ESNY for further New York Knicks updates!