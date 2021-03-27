The Knicks are looking to keep the momentum going after beating the Wizards in back-to-back games. Unfortunately for the orange and blue, the competition is going to be much tougher over the weekend. The Knicks are going to face off against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks in Milwaukee.

Here is the current line on Knicks vs. Bucks at DraftKings Sportsbook:

New York Knicks: +9 (-110) // +320 // O 223.5 (-113)

Milwaukee Bucks: -9 (-110) // -420 // U 223.5 (-108)

Online sports betting is not yet legal in New York, but thankfully, bettors who live close enough can hop over the border into New Jersey or Pennsylvania to place wagers. Let’s take a look at some of our favorite player props for Knicks-Bucks.

Sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook right here and grab 100-1 odds on any March Madness game this year.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: PA, NJ, IL, IN, WV, IA, CO, TN, VA, MI GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS 100-1 ODDS

ALL NCAA TOURNAMENT GAMES! BET NOW

Knicks vs. Bucks Props

RJ Barrett Over 18.5 Points (-110)

Let’s ride the hot hand for as long as we can. RJ Barrett is taking his game to another level and becoming a consistent scorer in the process. The second-year wing is averaging 21.3 points per game over his last 12 and he’s scored 19 or more points in nine of those games. If there was ever a time to go all-in on Barrett it’s right here.

FanDuel Sportsbook has a number of enticing RJ Barrett points to choose from. Going with the over on the total is the safest play here, but Barrett is listed at +116 to score 20+ points, +360 to score 25+, and +1200 to score 30+.

If you think RJ Barrett is going to have one of the best games of his career, there is serious money to be made here.

Sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook right here and grab some action on this RJ Barrett player prop.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: PA, NJ, IL, IN, IA, CO, WV, VA, TN, MI GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS 30-1 SWEET 16 ODDS

Bet $5, Win $150 BET NOW

Julius Randle Over 137 Points*Assists (PointsBetting)

Stay with us here for a moment. We are taking the over on Julius Randle’s points multiplied by his assists via PointsBet’s PointsBetting feature. Essentially, you get this number by multiplying Randles points by his assists.

For example, if he records 30 points and 10 assists, he finishes with 300. Users can risk a certain amount and win that amount for every single point over the 137 here. So, let’s stick with this example of 300. Users who risk $1 on this prop would win $163 in this scenario.

Of course, you could lose more if Randle has a bad game, but we expect him to have a big game.

Sign up with PointsBet Sportsbook by clicking right here and grab this Julius Randle PointsBetting prop.

PointsBet Sportsbook States: NJ, CO, IL, IN, IA, MI GET THE APP PROMO CODE: ESNYXL SIGNUP BONUS $2,000

RISK-FREE BET BET NOW

Julius Randle Yes Double-Double (-130)

In Julius Randle we trust. The first-time All-Star has not recorded a double-double in his last three games. However, he accomplished this in six of the seven games before that. The only time he didn’t was against the Bucks. Giannis Antetokounmpo gave the Knicks, and more specifically Randle, fits in that game. Randle scored a season-low seven points in the 33-point blowout.

Every time the Knicks need Randle to bounce back, he does. We expect to see him enter this game with a massive chip on his shoulder. Look for the “engine” of the office to easily notch a double-double against the Bucks on Saturday.

Sign up with William Hill Sportsbook by clicking here to bet on this Julius Randle player prop.

William Hill Sportsbook States: NJ, CO, IL, IN, MI GET THE APP PROMO CODE: ESNYXLRF SIGNUP BONUS $500

FREE BET BET NOW