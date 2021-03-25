The Knicks are playing the Wizards for the second time in three days. The new schedule changes this season have made back-to-back games against the same team more common throughout the league. New York dominated Washington on Tuesday. Can they do it again on Thursday?

Here is the current line on Knicks vs. Wizards at DraftKings Sportsbook:

New York Knicks: -3 (-112) // -157 // O 224.5 (-112)

Washington Wizards: +3 (-109) // +130 // U 224.5 (-109)

Online sports betting is not yet legal in New York, but bettors can hop over the border into New Jersey or Pennsylvania to place wagers. Let’s take a look at some of our favorite player props for Knicks-Wizards.

Knicks vs. Wizards Props

Julius Randle Over 25.5 Points (-105)

Julius Randle dominated the Wizards on Tuesday. He dropped 37 points and drilled seven three-pointers in the blowout win. Randle has been setting the tone for the Knicks all season long and we expect him to go well over 25.5 points once again.

Although the first-time All-Star has really shined as a facilitator this year, he can pick up his scoring when the Knicks need a jolt. That’s exactly what he did on Tuesday and it would only make sense to run the same strategy back on Thursday.

Rui Hachimura is one of the worst defenders on one of the worst defensive teams in the NBA. The Wizards currently rank 27th in the NBA in defensive rating and they made the Knicks look like the Showtime Lakers the other day. Trust Randle here.

RJ Barrett 30+ Points (+700)

Honestly, this isn’t a bad way to hedge that Julius Randle over prop. With how bad the Wizards are on defense, it’s almost guaranteed that at least one Knick will go off. Randle and Barrett are the top two options on the Knicks and both players are red hot.

This RJ Barrett prop is one that you might want to sprinkle a little bit of money on. He’s only reached the 30-point mark once in his career, but he’s getting better and better with every game. It won’t be long before Barrett is a threat to score 30 on any given night. As his three-point shooting improves, his scoring numbers will continue to go up.

Russell Westbrook Over 11.5 Assists (+105)

Russell Westbrook is a stat-sheet stuffer. Win or lose, he always seems to put up good numbers. The former MVP has recorded 12 or more assists in his last three games. He only played 29 minutes on Tuesday night, but still managed to dish out 12 assists.

The Wizards are one of the lesser teams in the Eastern Conference, but they aren’t a total pushover. We would not be surprised to see Russell Westbrook go into Madison Square Garden with a purpose on Thursday.

