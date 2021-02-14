The Mets continue to add pitching depth with two more veterans.

It’s been an eventful few weeks for the New York Mets as Spring Training approaches. The franchise has reportedly signed lefty Mike Montgomery and right-hander Tommy Hunter to minor league contracts.

Two more minor league signings for the Mets: left-hander Mike Montgomery and right-hander Tommy Hunter. Both will be in spring training, bringing the Mets' total number of camp invites to 70. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) February 14, 2021

Montgomery was famously on the mound when the Chicago Cubs made the final out of the 2016 World Series, making that legendary game the first save of his MLB career.

He split the 2019 season between Chicago and Kansas City and was a Royal in 2020. He has a career ERA of 3.84, pitching 4.95 and 5.06 in 2019 and 2020 respectively.

Hunter is coming from Philly; he pitched a 3.64 ERA with the franchise, with some time off in 2019 due to a forearm injury.

Both pitchers have been invited to spring training which brings the Mets’ invite sum to 70 players.