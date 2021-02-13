The Knicks are looking to win both legs of a back-to-back for the second time this season. They welcome the Houston Rockets, who have lost four in a row, to Madison Square Garden.

Here is the current line on Knicks vs. Rockets at DraftKings Sportsbook:

New York Knicks -0.5 (-110) // -109 // O 213 (-112)

Houston Rockets +0.5 (-110) // +109 // U 213 (-109)

Although online sports betting is not legal in New York yet, neighboring states like New Jersey and Pennsylvania have some of the most robust sports betting markets in the country. New Yorkers who live near the border can travel across state lines to place bets.

Sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook right here and grab some action on these player props.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: PA, NJ, IL, IN, WV, IA, CO, TN, VA, MI GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS $1,000

DEPOSIT MATCH BET NOW

Nerlens Noel Over 8.5 Points (-105)

This might seem like a crazy bet at first glance. You can grab this one on FOX Bet Sportsbook. Nerlens Noel is averaging just 3.5 points per game and he has not scored nine points once this year. Why bet on Noel to hit his season-high at -105 odds?

Well, the Knicks are going to be without starting center Mitchell Robinson for the foreseeable future. The third-year player fractured his right hand on Friday. Presumably, Noel will enter the starting lineup in place of the injured Robinson. Taj Gibson will likely play center for the second unit although we could see some small-ball with Julius Randle at the five as well.

No matter which way the rotation shakes out, Noel is going to be playing more minutes. Let’s bet on him stepping up in his first opportunity.

FOX Bet States: NJ, PA, CO, IL, IN GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS $500

FREE BET BET NOW

Sign up with FOX Bet Sportsbook by clicking right here and grab this Nerlens Noel player prop.

RJ Barrett 25+ Points, Barrett Over 5.5 Rebounds & Julius Randle Over 4.5 Assists

Let’s go with an RJ Barrett/Julius Randle Same Game Parlay on FanDuel Sportsbook. Barrett had one of his quietest games of the season on Friday night, but he should be ready to go against this Houston lineup.

Obviously, the Rockets have undergone significant changes to the roster, but Barrett had one of the best games of his career against Houston last season. He went for 27 points, five rebounds, and the game-winning shot. After only scoring eight points on Friday night, we expect Barrett to bounce back on Saturday.

As for Randle, he’s becoming a true point forward. He’s averaging 5.8 assists per game and he’s gone over 4.5 assists in five of his last games. A $10 bet on this three-leg parlay pays out $184.08.

Sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook by clicking here and put together a Same Game Parlay of your own.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: PA, NJ, IL, IN, IA, CO, WV, VA, TN, MI GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS $1,000

RISK-FREE BET NOW

Reggie Bullock Over 1.5 Made Threes (-106)

These are pretty decent odds on Reggie Bullock to make a mere two three-pointers. Bullock struggled to shoot the three earlier in the season, but since returning from injury he’s shooting threes at a 42.9% clip. The veteran wing has hit multiple threes in three of his last four games.

Bullock is the only true catch-and-shoot threat in the starting lineup. It’s worth noting that Julius Randle is shooting 38.9% from deep, which would be a career-high, but he is not a spot-up shooter. Bullock is a guy who is more than comfortable coming off screens on the perimeter for catch-and-shoot opportunities.

Sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook right here and grab this Reggie Bullock player prop.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: PA, NJ, IL, IN, WV, IA, CO, TN, VA, MI GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS $1,000

DEPOSIT MATCH BET NOW