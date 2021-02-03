The Knicks are looking to avenge Monday’s loss to the Chicago Bulls. The good thing about this year’s COVID-adjusted schedule is that teams have the chance to bounce back immediately after losses.

Here is the current line on Knicks vs. Bulls at DraftKings Sportsbook:

New York Knicks +2 (-109) // +107 // O 217 (-112)

Chicago Bulls -2 (-112) // -129 // U 217 (-109)

Online sports betting is in the process of becoming legal. In the meantime, online sports betting is legal in New Jersey and Pennsylvania, among other states around the country. Let’s take a quick look at some of our favorite player props for Knicks-Bulls on Wednesday night.

Sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook right here and grab some action on these player props.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: PA, NJ, IL, IN, WV, IA, CO, TN, VA, MI GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS $1,000

DEPOSIT MATCH BET NOW

RJ Barrett & Immanuel Quickley Both To Score 15+ Points (+139)

How about a FanDuel Sportsbook Same Game Parlay with the two most exciting young players the Knicks have to offer? RJ Barrett is taking a major step forward in his development this year and Immanuel Quickley has burst onto the scene after being drafted late in the first round. The rookie is making his case for Rookie of the Year despite the fact that he’s still coming off the bench.

IQ is still leading the second unit, but he’s starting to take the lion’s share of the minutes at point guard. Look for this trend to continue on Wednesday. Even if he’s not starting, playing 30+ minutes bodes well for Quickley hitting the over on 15 points.

These are both strong individual plays, but you can grab much better odds by parlaying them together on FanDuel Sportsbook.

FanDuel Sportsbook’s best props can be found here. Take a look at their Same Game Parlays for a chance to win big.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: PA, NJ, IL, IN, IA, CO, WV, VA, TN, MI GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS Bet $5, Win $275

55-1 Super Bowl Odds BET NOW

Julius Randle Over 5.5 Assists (-110)

The over on Julius Randle assists has been one of our favorite plays on the Knicks this year. Sportsbooks have begun to adjust to Randle as a point forward who facilitates for his teammates, but there is still money to be made on this prop. Randle is averaging six assists per game and is coming off of a seven assist night against the Bulls on Monday.

Bettors with a stronger stomach can look to load up on Randle props in this game. He is emerging as a leader for New York this year and they desperately need a win on Wednesday. It wouldn’t be shocking to see him come out and post a triple-double (or close to it) en route to a Knicks win.

Grab these awesome odds on Julius Randle with BetMGM Sportsbook by clicking right here.

BetMGM Sportsbook App States: PA, NJ, IN, CO, WV, TN, NV, MI, VA GET THE APP NEW PLAYER BONUS $600

RISK-FREE BET NOW!

Mitchell Robinson Over 8.5 Points (-103)

Let’s roll with Mitchell Robinson, who is averaging 8.9 points per game on the season. He can be hit or miss on these points props, but he has strung together two nine-point games in a row and he seems like a prime candidate to go off on Wednesday.

A few early fouls took Robinson out of the game early and Nerlens Noel’s strong play in the second half led to Robinson watching crunch time from the bench. Nevertheless, Robinson is an integral part of this Knicks team and he’s been playing the most minutes of his career under Thibodeau.

With the Knicks having lost five of their last six games, look for Thibs to lean on his best center on Wendesday night.

Sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook right here and grab some action on these player props.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: PA, NJ, IL, IN, WV, IA, CO, TN, VA, MI GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS $1,000

DEPOSIT MATCH BET NOW