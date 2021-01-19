The COVID-19 pandemic claims another event. The 2021 NFL Scouting Combine will not host any in-person workouts in Indianapolis.

In a move that many expected, the NFL has decided to make significant changes to this year’s scouting combine.

The event, held annually in Indianapolis, will not feature any in-person workouts. Instead, players will perform individual workouts during the pro days hosted at the players’ respective college campuses.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter revealed the league memo detailing the 2021 version of the NFL Scouting Combine on Monday.

A copy of the memo sent to NFL teams today that means the traditional Indianapolis scouting combine is off this year and there will be no in-person workouts. pic.twitter.com/yrvsqlljN5 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 18, 2021

Teams will have access to video of the pro day workouts in order to further evaluate potential draft targets.

The interview and assessment processes between teams and college prospects will also be held virtually. Coaches, general managers, and prospects invited to the combine will additionally need to take part in media interviews via a virtual setting.

This will be the first time the combine has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year’s combine was held shortly before sporting events really started to succumb to cancellations due to the spread of the coronavirus.

With all that said, this should be interesting, but it’s something we’re used to at this point. We’ve all seen media interviews take place virtually over Zoom — that’s something that’s occurred after every single NFL game this season. Virtual interviews between teams and potential draft prospects additionally occurred last year leading up to the 2020 NFL Draft.

The diminishing number of opportunities to impress scouts is a detriment, but that’s the era we’re living in right now. These types of disadvantages are integral in the current landscape of competitive sports and must be dealt with until all this passes.