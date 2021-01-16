The Rams will try to spring another upset on a wintry afternoon at Lambeau Field when they take on the Packers to open up the NFL Divisional Round of postseason play. As the first game on the board today, betting action is expected to be substantial.

With plenty of ways to win and wager, let’s take a closer look at some of the best Rams vs. Packers prop bets and picks.

Rams vs. Packers Props

Here is the current line for Rams vs. Packers at DraftKings Sportsbook:

Team Spread Moneyline Total Rams +6.5 (-109) +260 O 45.5 Packers -6.5 (-112) -305 U 45.5

Green Bay has held steady as a 6.5 point favorite throughout the week, while the moneyline has bounced around the -300 neighborhood throughout.

For ATS picks and betting trends, be sure to take a look at our complete NFL Divisional Round playoff betting guide.

Cam Akers Any Time Touchdown Scorer (+110, FanDuel Sportsbook)

Jared Goff has played exactly two games in his career with average temperatures at 32 degrees or less. In those games, he has completed 34 of 72 pass attempts for 381 yards, zero touchdowns, and five interceptions. Small sample size aside, he’s been horrible.

Despite starting last week’s win over Seattle as a backup, Goff was able to do just enough with his injured thumb to help his team advance. While he’s another week removed from thumb surgery, the fact remains there’s a pin in place and the temps won’t do him any favors. Contextually, this sets up as another Cam Akers game.

Following a 28-carry, 131-yard effort a week ago, it’s clear that Sean McVay feels Akers can carry the load, and for the Rams to win this game, they will need to play a defense-led, ball-control style. Akers should see at least 20+ touches, and with home run ability, we like Akers to score at plus-odds.

Oh, one more thing. Akers goes up against a Green Bay defense that allowed a total of 19 touchdowns to opposing running backs in the regular season. That’s more than one per game and good for the sixth-most allowed in the NFL this season.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling Over 23.5 Receiving Yards (-110, BetMGM)

Marquez Valdes-Scantling isn’t a high volume receiver, but he usually makes it count when opportunities come his way. Averaging 20.9 yards per catch on his 33 regular season grabs, Valdes-Scantling is more than capable of exceeding this total with a single catch.

While two of his last four games resulted in zero grabs, he’s also eclipsed the 50-yard mark in five of his last seven contests.

The Rams have both the league’s top-ranked defense and an elite secondary, one that allowed the least amount of fantasy points to opposing wide receivers this season, so it’s not terribly likely that Aaron Rodgers will have his way all afternoon, nor is it likely that he will be able to play pitch and catch with Davante Adams for four quarters.

Given this, we’re willing to wager Valdes-Scantling hits for a big grab or two to exceed this total.

Aaron Jones to Have More Receiving Yards Than Cam Akers (-155, DraftKings Sportsbook)

You will have to pay for this one a little bit, but it is one of our favorite plays on the board. Jones caught 47 of 63 targets for 355 yards in the regular season, eclipsing the 30-yard mark five times. Jones was also targeted at least five times in 8 of 16 games.

Akers, on the other hand, was targeted just 14 times all season (catching 11 of those targets).

While Akers averaged 11.1 ypc to Jones’ 8.1 ypc and Goff may be forced into more conservative passes because of the thumb injury, the fact remains that Akers hasn’t had a game in which he’s been targeted at least five times this season.

It’s hard to find statistical weaknesses in the Rams’ defense, but they were only average when it came to defending opposing running backs in the passing game, allowing 585 yards (15th-most) and 111 targets (10th-most) to the position group. With a stiff pass rush expect to keep Rodgers honest in this one, Jones should be active in the passing game throughout.

