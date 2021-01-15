The Knicks are in a four-game tailspin after beginning the year 5-3, but they could have some momentum coming into Friday’s game with the Cavaliers. Although it ultimately fell short, New York mounted a furious comeback late on Wednesday against the Nets. If they can build on their strong fourth quarter, they could give the Cavs trouble.

Here is the current line on Knicks vs. Cavaliers at DraftKings Sportsbook:

New York Knicks -2 (-112) // -129 // O 197.5 (-112)

Cleveland Cavaliers +2 (-110) // +108// U 197.5 (-109)

Remember, online sports betting is not legal in New York yet, but anyone close enough to the border can hop into New Jersey to place a wager. Here are a few player props on Knicks vs. Cavaliers for Friday night.

Mitchell Robinson Over 9.5 Points (-104) + Damyean Dotson Under 13.5 Points (-112) + RJ Barrett Over 2.5 Assists (-158)

Let’s roll with two Knicks and one former Knick for our Same Game Parlay on FanDuel Sportsbook. A $10 bet on this parlay pays out $49.63.

Mitchell Robinson can be hit or miss on scoring in games, but the good news is that he seems to be over his foul trouble issues from his first two seasons. If he continues that, head coach Tom Thibodeau is going to play him big minutes. He enters this game with three consecutive double-digit scoring performances. If Robinson reaches 10 points, there’s a decent chance one of those baskets comes on an RJ Barrett assist. Although Barrett’s shooting has been inconsistent this year, he’s a gifted facilitator.

We don’t hold anything against Damyean Dotson, but we are taking the under on his total points. He’s averaging well below 13.5 points on the season and has gone under that number in eight of his 11 games. He only scored five points in 22 minutes against the Knicks earlier this season.

RJ Barrett Total Points + Assists + Rebounds 27.5 (-115)

This is going to be a “get right” game for RJ Barrett. He came on strong in the second half against the Nets on Wednesday and we expect him to hit the ground running on Monday. Although his shooting leaves a bit to be desired right now, Barrett impacts the game in a bunch of different ways.

He’s fully capable of putting up 10-15 rebounds and assists. If he can reach double digits with those two stats, it significantly increases his chances of hitting on this prop. Grab this one at William Hill Sportsbook.

Julius Randle Over 5.5 Assists (+100)

Bettors can turn to Julius Randle for a few different props, but we are sticking with his assists here. This one can be found over at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Randle is averaging 6.8 assists per game and he’s gone over 5.5 assists in seven of 12 games this year. As Randle continues to assert himself as the Knicks’ No. 1 option, teams are going to throw double teams at him. He has shown a willingness to trust his teammates and pass out of these doubles. Of course, this prop could turn bad if Randle’s teammates continue to shoot poorly from three.

