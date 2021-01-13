The Knicks have cooled off with three consecutive losses since starting off the year 5-3, but they have a chance to get back to .500 against the Nets on Wednesday. Brooklyn is dealing with the unexplained absence of Kyrie Irving. In the meantime, Kevin Durant is picking up the slack for his absent teammate.

Here is the current line on Knicks vs. Nets at DraftKings Sportsbook:

Brooklyn Nets -6 (-110) // -230 // O 219.5 (-112)

New York Knicks +6 (-110) // +188// U 219.5 (-109)

Although online sports betting is not legal in New York yet, bettors in New Jersey can get in on the action. Here are some of our favorite player props for Knicks vs. Nets on Wednesday night.

Kevin Durant or Julius Randle to Record a Triple-Double ( +500 +625)

This odds boost from FanDuel Sportsbook might be the best bet of the night. It’s far from a lock, but the odds on this one are almost too good to pass up. Durant fell one rebound shy of a triple-double on Tuesday against the Nuggets while Randle already has one triple-double on his resumé this season.

This is a longshot bet, but the juice is worth the squeeze here. A $100 bet on Durant or Randle to record a triple-double would pay out $625. This isn’t one that you are going to want to put a ton of money down on, but a little sprinkle on this boost could pay off in a big way.

Julius Randle Over 6.5 Assists (+100)

William Hill Sportsbook has plenty of prop bets on Knicks vs. Nets. The one we love the most right now is the over on Julius Randle assists, which is set to 6.5. Randle is averaging 6.9 assists per game and he’s recorded seven or more dimes in seven of the Knicks’ 11 games this season.

Under new head coach Tom Thibodeau, Randle has turned into an excellent facilitator. He’s the Knicks’ best scoring option right now, but we expect the Nets to throw double teams and traps at him. Randle has shown that he is willing to trust his teammates this year. This prop is an absolute lock and at +100 odds it is truly a no-brainer.

RJ Barrett Under 1.5 Three-Pointers (-165)

This is one you can grab over at DraftKings Sportsbook. RJ Barrett’s three-point shooting leaves a lot to be desired right now. He is 7-for-8 from deep against the Indiana Pacers this season and 2-for-42 against every other team. Even with those hot nights against the Pacers, Barrett is only shooting 18% from three. It’s hard to believe he will turn it all around in one night against the Nets.

The one downside to this bet is that the odds are stacked against Barrett. Bettors will need to put up a bigger wager than normal to net a solid return on this bet, but it’s worth it. Eventually, Barrett will figure out his shot and become a reliable shooter, but it won’t be in this game. Take advantage of this bet while you can.

