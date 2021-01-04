The Mets have reportedly been in touch with Tomoyuki Sugano, but the Japanese pitcher is not an offseason priority.

As of right now, it doesn’t look like Tomoyuki Sugano will be Flushing-bound. According to Jon Heyman of MLB Network, the New York Mets have been in contact with the 31-year-old starting pitcher, but he isn’t their main focus.

RHP Tomoyuki Sugano has many good MLB options, including the #SFGiants, Jays and others. But while the Mets have been in touch, it appears their main focus is elsewhere. Sugano (101-50, 2.34 ERA) also has 4-yr offer w/opt-outs every year to return to Yomiuri. Decision soon. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 4, 2021

Addressing the starting rotation should be towards the top of new owner Steve Cohen’s to-do list, but it appears as though making moves such as signing center fielder George Springer are currently more of a priority.

There’s also a possibility that the Mets have their sights set on other starters that they prefer to Sugano.

While fans are assuredly excited to see guys like Springer join their team, and while it is obvious that the organization will get around to adding pitchers, Sugano would’ve been a good fit in Queens and would’ve helped bolster the Mets’ rotation as they look to keep building a contender.

In eight seasons in the JPCL, all of which were spent with Yomiuri, Sugano was 101-59 with a 2.34 ERA, 1.035 WHIP, 1,216 SO, 0.6 HR9, and 1.8 BB9.

Of course, there’s no guarantee that Sugano will be as successful in MLB as he was in Japan, but he appears to be worth the gamble.

Heyman also noted that teams such as the San Francisco Giants and Toronto Blue Jays are interested in Sugano and that he has the option to return to Yomiuri on a four-year deal that includes an opt-out at the close of each season.

Sugano will be making his decision soon so it won’t be long before we find out where he elects to go, but Mets fans shouldn’t hold their breath.