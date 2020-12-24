The New York Mets have hired both finalists for their general manager job. Zack Scott is coming to Queens to join Jared Porter’s front office.

The New York Mets have announced that they have hired Boston Red Sox executive vice president/assistant general manager Zack Scott. He’ll come on as the Mets senior vice president/assistant general manager

We have named Zack Scott our Senior Vice President/Assistant General Manager. #Metshttps://t.co/bYIYdT45en — New York Mets (@Mets) December 23, 2020

Some Mets fans may remember that Scott was a finalist for the Mets general manager job that went to Jared Porter. Well, it seems he impressed the Mets enough that they decided they had to have him anyway.

Scott joins the Mets and will be Porter’s, right-hand man. Scott’s background is in analytics and he’ll likely lead the charge in the reconstruction of the Mets archaic analytics department.

This move no doubt came about due to Porter’s years’ long connection to Scott. The two worked together in Boston from 2004-2015. They were part of the same intern class with the team. They’d worked together closely for a decade. They are now reunited in Queens.

Maybe the most notable part of this hire is that the Red Sox allowed Scott to leave. This was a lateral move and since Scott was under contract, the Red Sox would have needed to approve the move.

Red Sox president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom had viewed Scott as a major part of the Red Sox front office. One of his first moves, when he arrived in Boston, was to name him assistant general manager and after a single year, he quickly promoted him by adding the title executive vice president.

So, it’s a surprise to see that Bloom is letting Scott leave. It speaks to how badly Scott likely wanted to join Porter in New York. That must be music to Mets fans’ ears.

