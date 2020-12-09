It’s looking more and more like free agent outfielder George Springer is going to be the first splash for Steve Cohen’s New York Mets.

George Springer and the New York Mets seem to be a match made in heaven. The Mets are in desperate need of a defensive upgrade in center field and Springer provides that and much more. Meanwhile, a move to Queens would be a homecoming of sorts for the Connecticut native.

Thus, it should come as no surprise that multiple reports are stating the Mets are the clear favorites to sign the former Astro.

It all started when Buster Olney of ESPN appeared on ESPN Radio Monday night and proclaimed he would “bet the family farm in Vermont” that Springer would end up with the Mets.

Andy Martino of SNY came out on Tuesday with a similar sentiment.

Btw I am also close to betting Buster Olney’s family farm on the Mets getting Springer. They’re well-positioned, at least. — Andy Martino (@martinonyc) December 8, 2020

Not long after that, Jeff Passan of ESPN appeared on ESPN Radio and said, “I’d bet my Honda CR-V” on Springer signing with the Mets.

The ballclub is the clear favorite to land arguably the top free agent on the market this winter. The last time the Mets were connected to a star of this magnitude was the winter of 2004. They signed Carlos Beltran and Pedro Martinez, both of whom were a part of the 2006 NLCS team.

Much like Beltran, Springer would be coming to the team on a long-term contract with eyes on him moving to a corner outfield spot when he’s no longer a plus centerfielder. It’s a move he’d have no issues with due to a strong throwing arm and the power to fit the position offensively.

Some would argue J.T. Realmuto makes more sense for the Mets, but it’s always been Springer. He’s more likely to age well and is the bigger impact player.

Both Springer and Realmuto entered the league in 2014. Since then, Springer has been worth 26.6 fWAR while Realmuto’s been worth 18.9. Springer also has two 5+ fWAR seasons compared to J.T.’s one. Over the last two years, Springer has additionally been worth 8.4 fWAR compared to Realmuto’s 7.4.

There should be no doubt that Springer is the best free agent on the market. The fact the Mets are the favorites to sign him proves that a new era is upon us.