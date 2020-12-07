Trevor Bauer likes the idea of playing for the New York Mets on the grandest stage of them all, but does that mean he’s destined for Queens?

The New York Mets have been connected to Trevor Bauer all offseason. The outspoken star is the top pitcher on the market after winning his first Cy Young award, and with a new rich owner, the Mets are prime players for him. Multiple reports have connected the two, and both sides have made public statements admiring each other.

Bauer’s agent, Rachel Luba, took that even a step further in an interview with Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News.

In the interview, Luba said, “New York is…Well, he likes where the organization is going. It can definitely be a landing spot.”

This isn’t surprising. Bauer put out a YouTube video explaining why Steve Cohen‘s opening press conference was brilliant. It’s clear that he likes where the franchise is headed, but Thosar explained that it’s specifically the goals Cohen set that drew Bauer’s attention.

He loved that Cohen came out and said that he wants to win a World Series in 3-5 years — the same statement that’s made hiring a general manager such an issue for the organization.

It’s not just the Mets who are alluring to Bauer. According to Luba, Bauer wants the big stage. He doesn’t fear the media; he embraces it.

“I don’t care if you’re McDonalds or Trevor Bauer — if you can build a strong enough foundation, if your brand, your pillars, and what you stand for are all strong enough, then I think you can overcome anything,” Luba said.

The Mets clearly have interest in Bauer, and that interest seems mutual. Does that mean he’s coming to Queens? No, not yet it doesn’t. The right-hander clearly wants a larger stage, but he also wants a contract fitting of his 2020 performance and an organization that’s going to stand by him through all his antics.

Will the Mets look past his off-field antics and pay him like a superstar? That’s yet to be seen.