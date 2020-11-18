Sports Roasters Present: The Virtual Roast of Lenny Dykstra

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ESNY (@elitesportsny)

Just when you thought 2020 couldn’t get any weirder. Sports Roasters is back with The Virtual Roast of Lenny Dykstra.

Since retiring from a solid baseball career in 1996, Lenny Dykstra has led a roller coaster life, which has included filing for bankruptcy, multiple arrests, and jail time.

Now, the former Mets outfielder is back with a charity event in his honor. This virtual event with the tagline “Nails Gets Nailed” will begin streaming on Wednesday, Nov. 25 at 8 p.m. ET with all proceeds from ticket sales going to No Kid Hungry, to help fight against child hunger in America.

Last year, Sports Roasters hosted the Roast of OJ Anderson which raised thousands of dollars for the OJ Anderson Scholarship Foundation.

If you are a fan of comedy and roasts, then you should prepare for some risqué jokes with topics pushing all types of limits. Joining Dykstra will be comics Jim Florentine (currently seen and heard on Barstool Sports), Jackie “The Joke Man” Martling, Sports Comic Geno Bisconte, Kristen Carney, Thumbs Down Guy and Sports Roasters co-hosts Mike Vivalo and Steve Loonan.

Dykstra is a regular on the Howard Stern show, known for outrageous stories and insane statements. He is possibly the easiest target in the world for a roast, so we expect this to be a bloodbath from start to finish.

Do not miss this trainwreck — for a good cause. Join the Sports Roasters for this can’t-miss event.

For tickets: www.roastoflennydykstra.com

